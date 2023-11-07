Johnny Eugene Narramore, Kingston

Johnny Eugene Narramore, age 83 of Kingston, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Johnny was born November 16, 1939, and was a lifelong resident of South of the River Kingston, Tennessee. He was married to the love of his life Betty Renfro Narramore for 61 years. Johnny was a well-known salesman for the Swans Bread Company and a tire shop manager for Roane County Co-Op. His true calling was farming, where he raised tobacco, hay, hogs, and beef cattle his entire life. He was an avid Midway Greenwave where he excelled as a basketball/football player, coach, referee, youth league organizer, and fan. Johnny along with his best friend, Alton Lingerfelt founded the Midway Youth Football League in the early 1970’s. He was a member of the Midway Hall of Fame and had been recognized as a Roane Treasure for his many contributions to Roane County. Johnny loved attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s ballgames and special events. Johnny loved his community and loved his church. He was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church and currently a member of Laurel Bluff Baptist Church. Where he enjoyed singing the old gospel songs in the church choir. Johnny was extremely giving and enjoyed helping his neighbors in numerous ways. Later in life, Johnny enjoyed his mornings with his old friends at the Coastal Deli drinking coffee and swapping old football and basketball stories.

Preceded in death by parents Henry and Martha Narramore, brother Gillis Narramore and sister Zena Narramore Clark.

Survived by his wife Betty Narramore of Kingston, Tennessee

Sons: Johnny E. Narramore Jr. (Jody), Barry Narramore (April), and Josh Narramore (Kelley) all of Kingston, Tennessee.

Sister Faye Jones of Maryville, Tennessee, and brother Sam Narramore of Kingston, Tennessee.

Grandchildren: Blake (PJ) Narramore, Taylor (Andre’) Wilkerson, Shade (Alex) Holland, Madi Narramore, Dakota Narramore and Breanna Narramore.

Great-Grandchildren: Willow, Tilly, Cruz, and Ella Narramore, Gradi, Zander, Holland, and Violet Pulver.

The family will receive friends from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Funeral 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Laurel Bluff Baptist Church with Reverend Cal Adams and Reverend Ted Clower officiating. Pall Bearers: Paul and Shannon Hester, Billy White, Mike Bacon, Steve, Mike, and Ronnie Edgemon, Zack and Garrett Moore. Burial to follow in Rose Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Narramore Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...