Joe Cates, Rockwood

Joe Cates, age 84, of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 12, 2023. He was born November 28, 1938 in Rockwood. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston. He had worked at fixing machines for Servomation Vending Machine Company in Chattanooga and then retired as a crane operator for Horsehead Industries in 1996. Joe loved fishing and buying fishing equipment. He also enjoyed being outdoors. He was an avid gardener and always enjoyed sharing his vegetables with friends and neighbors.

Preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Violet Cates; parents, Joseph Henry Cates, Sr, and Thelma Rose Burdette Cates; brothers, Clifford Cates, Harold Cates, and Howard Cates; sisters, Margaret Cates and Ethel Flanagan.

SURVIVORS

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Debbie & Jimmy Davis of Rockwood, Sharon & Kendall Wormsley of Philadelphia, Vickie Davidson of Rockwood, Bobbie & Tim Bandy of Cleveland

Grandchildren

Chastity & Stephen Brile, Jamie & Vanessa Davis, Marcus Pennington, Mitch Pennington, Matthew Wormsley & Lori, Brandy Davidson, Jeremy Davidson, Kristi Davidson, and Casey Bandy.

Brothers & Sister-in-law

Thomas (Tom) Cates of Harriman, Charles Ray Cates of Rockwood, James Edward (Eddie)Cates & Gena of Rockwood

Sisters & Brother-in-law

Jean Cooley of Peru, Indiana, Margie Pardue of Spencer, Indiana, and Lois Maddox of Rockwood

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law

Louise Woodall of Kingston, Dean & Joann Woodall of Rockwood, Tommy & Margaret Woodall of Rockwood, Jimmy & Darlene Woodall of Rockwood, Herbert Woodall of Rockwood, Shirley Byrd of Rockwood, Bonnie & Steve McKinney of Rockwood, Wanda McCullough & husband, George Smart of Rockwood, Sheila & Vance Winstead of Rockwood, Janice & Glenn Ellison of Rockwood

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ray Bearden & Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

