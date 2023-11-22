Jimmy Sexton Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Jimmy Sexton, Sr., age 77 of Rockwood passed away November 19, 2023, at his home. He served in the US Marine Corps and worked at TVA Kingston.

He is preceded in death by his parents: JC & Ottie Sexton.

Brother: Larry Sexton, Sr.

He is survived by his son: Jimmy Sexton, Jr.

Daughter: Linda Sexton.

Sister: Rececca Utley.

Brother: Mitchell Sexton.

Four grandchildren.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmy Sexton, Sr during this time.

