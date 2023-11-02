Jimmy Dean Trail II, Harriman

Mr. Jimmy Dean Trail II, 54, of Harriman, passed away on October 26, 2023, at his home. He was a member of VFW Auxiliary 6598 in Harriman. He was of Baptist faith and loved to talk to and help people.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Maria Cisson.

Father: Jimmy Trail.

Two sisters: Annette Harmon Trail and Georgeanna Trail.

Along with his grandparents.

He is survived by his two sons: Jesse Cisson and Tommy Trail.

Mother: Barbara Bailes.

Four Grandchildren: Natalie, Riley, Liam, and Nova Maria.

Along with many other family members.

The family and friends will meet Monday, November 6, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 195 Tub Springs Road, Harriman for a Celebration of Life service.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmy Dean Trail II during this difficult time.

