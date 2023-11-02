Jimmy Dean Trail II, Harriman

Mr. Jimmy Dean Trail II, 54, of Harriman, passed away on October 26, 2023, at his home. He was a member of VFW Auxiliary 6598 in Harriman. He was of Baptist faith and loved to talk to and help people.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Maria Cisson.
Father: Jimmy Trail.
Two sisters: Annette Harmon Trail and Georgeanna Trail.
Along with his grandparents.
He is survived by his two sons: Jesse Cisson and Tommy Trail.
Mother: Barbara Bailes.
Four Grandchildren: Natalie, Riley, Liam, and Nova Maria.
Along with many other family members.
The family and friends will meet Monday, November 6, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Veterans of Foreign Wars, 195 Tub Springs Road, Harriman for a Celebration of Life service.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jimmy Dean Trail II during this difficult time.