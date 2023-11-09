Jimmy A Holder, 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on November 6th, 2023. He was born August 27th, 1949, in Oakdale, TN, the son of William and Birdie Hawn Holder. Jimmy graduated from Central High School in Wartburg, TN. Following graduation, he served in the US Army and was a Vietnam and disabled Veteran. Jimmy is a two-time recipient of the Bronze Star Medal, Vietnam Service, and Cross of Gallantry Medals. Jimmy also earned the Parachutist Badge, Ranger Tab, and Combat Infantry Badge. Later, he married his wife of 51 years, Josephine Edith Sirois. Jimmy retired from the K-25 and Y-12 Plants after 30 years of distinguished employment as a machinist and supervisor. Jimmy also co-owned and operated two independent machine shops at various times in the 1980s and 1990s. He loved to spend time with his family and was a classic car enthusiast. Jimmy could build or repair anything and loved watching the Tennessee Vols. Jimmy was saved at a young age in Morgan County, TN, and was a long-standing member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton where he served in many different roles over his twenty-five years of membership.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his daughter Tammy Michelle Holder; brothers Dennis “Midnight” Holder, Steve Holder, William Holder, John Holder, and Ronnie Barnes; brothers-in-law Jerry Tudor, Arthur Richardson, Ralph Richardson; sister-in-law Donna Sliwka; Special cousins Randall Hawn, Lonzo Hawn and Janette Bunch; nephew Denny Holder

He is survived by his wife, Josephine Edith Holder, son Mark Holder (Lela), and grandson Jason of Heiskell, TN; brother Henry Holder of Nashville, TN; sister Ruby Sproles of Clinton, TN; brother-in-law Peter Sliwka of Chicago, Il; brother and sister-in-law Ken and Virginia Altes of Oak Ridge, Tn; brother-in-law George Richardson (Jan) of Kanas City, Mo; Gary Sirois (Nancy) of Utica, Mo; special cousins Carol Armes of Wartburg, Wanda Young of Wartburg and Jimmy Hawn of Oliver Springs; a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; very special friends Ann and Darrel Howell of Claxton, Joe (Margaret) Campbell of Powell, Matthew Goins of Claxton, and Robert Goins (Gaye) of Clinton.

The family would also like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers and nurses with the Department of Labor, Billie Southern, and Meredith Rogers, to include his sister-in-law, Virginia Altes. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations are made to the Anderson County American Legion Post #172 in Clinton, in care of Post Commander Leon Jaquet. The family would also like to extend a thank you to the Anderson County Veteran Services Officer Leon Jaquet. Leon was also instrumental in ensuring that the family was fully assisted with all issues related to the Veterans Administration.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, November 11, 2023, from 12:00-1:00 pm with service to follow, the Campbell County Honor Guard will be in attendance to render military honors.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Jimmy’s family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...