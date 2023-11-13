Jewel Phillips, Devonia

Jewel Phillips, of Devonia, TN, age 88 went home to be with Jesus on Nov. 11, 2023, at Oak Ridge Hospital.

Jewel is preceded in death by her parents Hoarce & Minnie Daugherty, husband Elmer Phillips, Sons Roger, Michael, & Jerry Phillips, grandson Timothy Aaron Ward, great-granddaughter Abigail Ward, Daughter in Law Jennifer Phillips.

Jewel is survived by her sister Shelby McKamey of Coalfield, TN, daughter Lisa & Tim Ward of Coalfield, son Jeff & Paulette Phillips of Coalfield, Daughters-in-Law Joyce Phillips & Loretta Phillips. Grandchildren Cody Woods, Eric Austin, Rebekah Parchman, Jacob Phillips, Bradley Phillips, Laura Hileman, Rev. Kevin Ward, & Amy Young. Great Grandchildren Landon Austin, Jordyn Phillips, Owen Phillips, Kanaan Woods, Jerry Phillips, Adelynn Ward, & Journee Young. She had many wonderful nieces, nephews & other family members & friends.



Jewel was a faithful Christian of the Baptist faith and she loved God with all of her heart.

She loved telling others about Jesus and helping them to accept Jesus as their Savior. She was a true servant of God and loved helping people in many ways. She was an inspiration to everyone who knew her. She was always encouraging & uplifting and she always left you feeling blessed each time you saw her.



She loved her family and always enjoyed spending time with them. She loved traveling & seeing the beautiful lands around her. She loved seeing the ocean, shopping, and going out to eat. She loved cooking & baking & making meals for the sick, and families who was experiencing misfortune, and she loved helping anyone in need. She was a wonderful friend to everyone.



She often sung the song “When we all get to heaven” and she talked about what a wonderful time it would be when she got to see our Savior. She always said someday I’m gonna walk on the streets of gold. Now we can only imagine how she celebrated when she walked through heaven’s beautiful gate & saw Jesus. And I’m sure she has walked everywhere singing & shouting on the streets of gold.

The family will receive friends Monday, November 13, 2023, from 6-8 pm, Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral service will be Tuesday at 2 PM at Free Communion Church, Devonia with Bro. Kevin Ward officiating. Interment will follow in the Phillips Cemetery, Devonia, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jewel Phillips.

