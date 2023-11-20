Jessie Joydean Adams Taylor, 97, Deer Lodge

Jessie Joydean Adams Taylor, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2023, at the Oneida Nursing Center surrounded by her loved ones. She was a member of Chestnut Ridge Community Chapel until she moved to Scott County. She was known for her strong faith and great love for her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents Anna Elizabeth and John Calvin Adams, husband of 66 years Huston Taylor. Sons- baby James and Jerry. Daughters- Jeannie son-in-law Leo, Daughter-in-laws Cindy, Sherri, and several brothers, sisters, and grandchildren.

Joydean is survived by her daughters: Justine, Jesselyn, Anna, Rose (Cindy Nuckols), and Lisa (Dennis Anderson). Sons: Jeff, Joey (Colleen), David (Grady Franklin), and John (Tish Taylor)

31 Grandchildren, 80 Great-grandchildren, and 58 Great Great Grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, from 11 am-1 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow with Bro. Nathan Beasley officiating. Interment will follow in the Adams Hill Cemetery, Deer Lodge, TN

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jessie Joydean Adams Taylor.

