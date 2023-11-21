Jessica “Jessie” Raskey Lateulade, Rockwood

Mrs. Jessica “Jessie” Raskey Lateulade, age 29, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Thursday, November 16, 2023, in Rockwood. She was born March 18, 1994, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was a graduate of Rockwood High School, Class of 2012, and a member of the Clymersville Baptist Church in Rockwood. Jessie loved her children and all of her family dearly. She is in Heaven now and finally at peace from her demons. These are some words that Jessica shared about her journey just a few days ago.

“When you finally start that relationship back with your family after battling addiction for years and not being able to even see them and you finally get to go eat with them and just be around them, I swear it’s like heaven on earth. I’m beyond thankful. I have prayed for that and prayed for that for months and it’s finally starting to look up. I love my family more than anything and anyone who knows me, you know they are my life it’s a beautiful thing when they can see how good you’re doing and when you can build that relationship back with them. Thank you, Mom, for everything today!!! I love you more than you will ever know!!!”

Jessica “Jessie” was preceded in death by her father, Jeb Raskey; grandfather, J.C. Kirkland; and Godmother, Susie Wilkie.

Survivors include:

Children: Aamani Lateulade of Rockwood, TN

Callum Lateulade of Rockwood, TN

Mother & Stepfather: Kim & Lewis Moore of Rockwood, TN

Grandmother: Joyce Kirkland of Rockwood, TN

Aunts & Uncles: Pat & B.J. Adcox of Rockwood, TN

Robert & Ivonne Booth of Miami, FL

Special Friend & Uncle: Andy Kirkland, of Kingston, TN

Cousins: Amy & Jason Jenkins, Andy Adcox, Lexi Melton, and Hunter Clark

Husband: Carlos Lateulade

Special Friend: Jeffrey Carter of Chattanooga, TN

And several other special relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Jessica “Jessie” Raskey Lateulade.

