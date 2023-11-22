Janie Sue Sexton, Harriman

Ms. Janie Sue Sexton, 69, of Harriman was born on November 10, 1954, in Waco, Texas. After a short battle with cancer, Janie passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 20, 2023. She was of Baptist faith and an active member of Mt Pisgah Baptist Church. She had also attended Meadowview Baptist Church in Wartburg for many years. Janie was the Matron of her little family, and they loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Bub & Beverly Campbell.

Daughter: Erika Davidson.

She is survived by her husband: Greg Sexton.

Son: Patrick Davidson.

Daughter: Teri Davidson.

Grandchildren: Macayla & husband Aaron Freytag, Boone & wife Megan Davison, Eli Soloman, Riley Taylor, Riley Johnson, Deven Davidson, Hannah Davidson, Ally Hall, and Cole Johnston.

Great grandchildren: Colton Freytag, Harper Davidson, Henry Davidson, and Walker Freytag.

And many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Garvin Walls officiating. Graveside service will follow in the Dyllis Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Ms. Janic Sue Sexton, during this time.

