Mrs. Janice Brown, age 67 of Wartburg, passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. Janice worked as a volunteer at Patty’s Closet for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Thomas and Lou Brown.

She is survived by a host of friends and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Janice Brown.

