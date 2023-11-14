Janette Moore, Rockwood

Mrs. Janette Moore, age 90, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, November 13, 2023, at the Signature Healthcare Center in Rockwood. She was born April 18, 1933, in Athens, Tennessee. She loved gardening, crocheting, making crafts, reading murder mysteries, and trolling the Goodwill. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Moses; sister, Molly Bolden; and brothers, Buddy Moses, Teddy Joe Moses, and Butch Moses.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Carolyn Michellle Moore of Rockwood, TN

Grandson: Cameron Moore of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Bobby Moses (Felecia) of Biloxi, MS

And several nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Graveside services and Entombment will be held Friday, November 17, 2023, at Kingston Memorial Gardens, Kingston, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Janette Moore.

