James Richard Hembree, Rockwood

James Richard Hembree, age 81 of Rockwood, TN passed away on October 29, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1942 in Rockwood. He worked for many years at K25. He also trained police dogs and raised miniature horses. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, as well as the Eagles Lodge. He loved to sing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Edith Hembree; his brother Robert Hembree; his son, Heath Hembree and his wife Rhonda Kay Lindsay Hembree

He is survived by his children

Dana Keylon (Tim) of Kingston, TN

Dee Dee Wallace (Chuck) of Kingston, TN

Michelle Berrier (Tim) of Harriman, TN

Tracy Harrison (Amanda) of Arnold, MO

Grandchildren

Adam Keylon, Zack Keylon, Hunter Hembree,

Savannah Henes (Andrew), Kaylee Berrier, Addison Berrier, Sara Harrison, Trevor Harrison, Greystone Harrison, Leona Menedez

Cremation arrangements have been made and per his wishes, no formal service will be held. A private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Richard Hembree.

