James Poole, Harriman

Mr. James Poole, age 66, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at his home in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on June 16, 1957, in Versailles, Kentucky. He enjoyed spending time with his family and reading the Bible. James loved the outdoors and working with his lawnmowers.

He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Henry Poole & Gwendolyn Poole; brothers Michael Ray Poole & Roy Henry Poole Jr.; granddaughter Kylie Poole.

Survived by:

Daughters: Bridget Devaney & Ashley Chambers

Son: Bradley Poole

Grandchildren: Destiny Arwood, Constance Dunn, Michael Masters, Bradley Poole, Sara Reese, Hailey Wagner, Morgan Chambers, Madison Chambers, James Chambers

Great Grandchildren: Emory Chambers, Rae Lynn Dunn, Cylas Dunn, Zacharia Dunn

Sisters: Donna Walton, Vicki Downs, & Carolyn Foster

Brother: Tommy Collins

Nieces: Dawn Lewis & Gail Porter

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Poole.

