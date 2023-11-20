James Poole, Harriman

Mr. James Poole, age 66, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at his home in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on June 16, 1957, in Versailles, Kentucky. He enjoyed spending time with his family and reading the Bible. James loved the outdoors and working with his lawnmowers.
He is preceded in death by his parents Roy Henry Poole & Gwendolyn Poole; brothers Michael Ray Poole & Roy Henry Poole Jr.; granddaughter Kylie Poole.
Survived by:
Daughters: Bridget Devaney & Ashley Chambers
Son: Bradley Poole
Grandchildren: Destiny Arwood, Constance Dunn, Michael Masters, Bradley Poole, Sara Reese, Hailey Wagner, Morgan Chambers, Madison Chambers, James Chambers
Great Grandchildren: Emory Chambers, Rae Lynn Dunn, Cylas Dunn, Zacharia Dunn
Sisters: Donna Walton, Vicki Downs, & Carolyn Foster
Brother: Tommy Collins
Nieces: Dawn Lewis & Gail Porter
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Poole.