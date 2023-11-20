James David Goode, Watertown

Mr. James David Goode, age 79, of Watertown, TN, passed away Friday, November 17, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Goode; brother, Cecil Goode; sisters: Edna Faye Justes, Pauline Woelk, and Debbie Brantley and Grandson James Timothy Walters.

He is survived by his son, John (Tina) Goode of Watertown, TN; daughter, Tina Goode (Jimmy) Walters; sisters: Mary Ayres, Hazel Anderson, and Lou Christmas; and grandchildren: Jonnah Goode, Josh Goode, Shelby Hunley, Heather May, and Kristen Carter and Kalie Arruda.

Also surviving are many great-grandchildren

The family will receive friends Monday, November 20, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Roy Langley officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Church Cemetery in Lancing.

