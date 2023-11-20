James Carl Fickey, 94 Rockwood

Mr. James Carl Fickey, age 94 of Rockwood, died peacefully on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Jamestowne Assisted Living Center in Kingston. He was born on December 2, 1928, the son of Charlie Ernest Fickey and Bertie Pauline Keaton Fickey, both of whom preceded him in death. He most recently attended Rockwood United Methodist Church and previously attended First Baptist Church of Rockwood. He was a member of American Legion and a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from Oak Ridge Y-12 as a machinist. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Mildred Presley Fickey; and his son: Daryl Stuart Fickey. He is survived by:

Son & Daughter-in-law: Jeff & Tina Fickey of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren: Alex Fickey of Knoxville, TN, Brandon & Victoria Fickey of Knoxville, TN

Great Grandchild: Laiken Fickey

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 19, 2023, from 5:00-6:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 6:00 pm with Bro. Steve Foster officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 11:00 am ET with full military honors presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Rockwood United Methodist Church located at 801 N Kingston Ave Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. James Carl Fickey.

