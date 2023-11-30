HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES START AT THE FARM

Brad Jones 3 hours ago News Leave a comment 6 Views

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Christmas tree farms are a winter wonderland that offer more than just real trees. Many farms have a vast selection of wreaths and other holiday décor made from local greenery as well as an experience the whole family can enjoy.

“Not only are these farms a great source for locally grown trees, but they also offer a fun and educational experience for visitors,” said Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. “Tennessee’s farmers who specialize in evergreens are experts at creating a festive atmosphere, whether customers need a tree or other natural decorations.”

Many farms offer family friendly activities such as wagon rides, hot chocolate, fire pits, and time to visit with Santa. A special tree ornament purchased from the farm can be a family holiday keepsake.

Fresh wreaths and garlands are perfect for those who want to enjoy live greenery as part of their indoor or outdoor holiday décor. The wreath shop at Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm in Rutherford County offers an excellent example of the variety available.

“We specialize in custom orders using our online order form, so each customer gets exactly what they need for their space,” said owner Jan Steiner. “Our wreath shop decorators help customers select the décor that goes on their wreath, right down to the bow. Our customers enjoy a one-of-a-kind wreath to welcome friends and family to their home.”

Swap your pumpkin spice latte for a warm cider and take an adventure at a Tennessee Christmas tree farm. Create unforgettable memories by crafting a stunning wreath, embarking on a hike through the trees, or taking a stroll through a charming gift shop.

If you are planning to visit a Christmas tree farm, contact them for availability and hours of operation before you travel.

Visit www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app to find a local Christmas tree farm near you. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, X, and Instagram to learn more about local activities, seasonal recipes, and products.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

SouthEast Bank bolsters hunger relief efforts with $110,000 donation to Second Harvest

Community commitment shines as SouthEast Bank supports vital programs combating food insecurity in East Tennessee …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: