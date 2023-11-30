HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES START AT THE FARM

NASHVILLE — Tennessee’s Christmas tree farms are a winter wonderland that offer more than just real trees. Many farms have a vast selection of wreaths and other holiday décor made from local greenery as well as an experience the whole family can enjoy.

“Not only are these farms a great source for locally grown trees, but they also offer a fun and educational experience for visitors,” said Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. “Tennessee’s farmers who specialize in evergreens are experts at creating a festive atmosphere, whether customers need a tree or other natural decorations.”

Many farms offer family friendly activities such as wagon rides, hot chocolate, fire pits, and time to visit with Santa. A special tree ornament purchased from the farm can be a family holiday keepsake.

Fresh wreaths and garlands are perfect for those who want to enjoy live greenery as part of their indoor or outdoor holiday décor. The wreath shop at Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm in Rutherford County offers an excellent example of the variety available.

“We specialize in custom orders using our online order form, so each customer gets exactly what they need for their space,” said owner Jan Steiner. “Our wreath shop decorators help customers select the décor that goes on their wreath, right down to the bow. Our customers enjoy a one-of-a-kind wreath to welcome friends and family to their home.”

Swap your pumpkin spice latte for a warm cider and take an adventure at a Tennessee Christmas tree farm. Create unforgettable memories by crafting a stunning wreath, embarking on a hike through the trees, or taking a stroll through a charming gift shop.

If you are planning to visit a Christmas tree farm, contact them for availability and hours of operation before you travel.

Visit www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app to find a local Christmas tree farm near you. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, X, and Instagram to learn more about local activities, seasonal recipes, and products.

