Heather Nichole Pugh, Rockwood

Mrs. Heather Nichole Pugh, age 46, born in Hoopeston, Illinois on November 27, 1976, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Allen Lee Jr.; two brothers and one sister.

She is survived by:

Husband: William Pugh

Mother: Rita Lee

Daughter: Meghan Slaven

Sons: Cory Lee

Siawn Slaven

And 5 bonus children

Sister: Shelly (Greg) Moore

Brothers: Richard (Ann) Lee

Tim (Wendi) Lee

Vernon Scott Lee

Grandchildren: Dezmond Lee, Roselynn Grigg, and Serenity Grigg.

Nephew: Josh Lee

Niece: Jessica Moore

And many other grandchildren, nephew, and nieces.

Very Special and Loving Friend (Sister): Joyce Rhine

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm EST with cremation to follow. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Heather Nichole Pugh.

