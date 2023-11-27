Heather Nichole Pugh, Rockwood

News Department 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 162 Views

Mrs. Heather Nichole Pugh, age 46, born in Hoopeston, Illinois on November 27, 1976, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Allen Lee Jr.; two brothers and one sister.

She is survived by:
Husband:  William Pugh
Mother:  Rita Lee
Daughter: Meghan Slaven
Sons: Cory Lee 
           Siawn Slaven
And 5 bonus children
Sister: Shelly (Greg) Moore
Brothers: Richard (Ann) Lee
                   Tim (Wendi) Lee
                   Vernon Scott Lee
Grandchildren: Dezmond Lee, Roselynn Grigg, and Serenity Grigg. 
Nephew: Josh Lee
Niece: Jessica Moore
And many other grandchildren, nephew, and nieces. 
Very Special and Loving Friend (Sister): Joyce Rhine

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm EST with cremation to follow. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Heather Nichole Pugh.

About News Department

Check Also

Charles “Charlie” E. Hawkins, Rocky Top

Charles “Charlie” E. Hawkins, age 77 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on November 22, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: