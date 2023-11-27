Heather Nichole Pugh, Rockwood

Mrs. Heather Nichole Pugh, age 46, born in Hoopeston, Illinois on November 27, 1976, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Allen Lee Jr.; two brothers and one sister.
She is survived by:
Husband: William Pugh
Mother: Rita Lee
Daughter: Meghan Slaven
Sons: Cory Lee
Siawn Slaven
And 5 bonus children
Sister: Shelly (Greg) Moore
Brothers: Richard (Ann) Lee
Tim (Wendi) Lee
Vernon Scott Lee
Grandchildren: Dezmond Lee, Roselynn Grigg, and Serenity Grigg.
Nephew: Josh Lee
Niece: Jessica Moore
And many other grandchildren, nephew, and nieces.
Very Special and Loving Friend (Sister): Joyce Rhine
The family will receive friends on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm EST with cremation to follow. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Heather Nichole Pugh.