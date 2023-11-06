Glenda Moore, Oak Ridge

Glenda Moore of Oak Ridge went to be with God on November 11, 2023.

Glenda Moore was born on September 10, 1942. She moved to Oak Ridge as an infant and watched Oak Ridge grow and change through the years. She went through the Oak Ridge School system- Linden Elementary, Robertsville Junior High, and Oak Ridge High School, graduating at 1960. After graduating, she worked for H.K. Ferguson and Rust Engineering, located at Y-12.

Glenda met and married Ken Moore (Ken’s Barber & Style Shop in Oak Ridge). She became a ‘stay-at-home mom’ to their 5 children.

Glenda was only 15 years old when she became Worthy Advisor of Rainbow Girls. She was a Bluebird and Campfire Girl leader. She volunteered with the Holiday Bureau, painting and restoring toys. She loved all animals, especially dogs. Her favorite was Rambo, her beautiful red Pomeranian. A wild dove chose her as a friend, eating out of her hand. ‘George’ came to visit her every day for 4 years. She felt blessed to have him in her life. Glenda’s family was active in church, where she taught a Sunday school class at Woodland Park Baptist Church and was also the church secretary.

Survivors include husband, Ken Moore; daughters, Patrice (Chris) Thompson of Chattanooga, and Cindy Lenderman of Claxton. Survivors also include her husband’s children, Larry (Diane) of Greenville, Rick Moore of Kingsport, and Kathy Moore Gosnell of Greeneville.

Ken and Glenda moved to Canterfield Retirement Community in 2014.

Mrs. Moore was cremated and there will be no funeral or memorial service. She asked not to be mourned in death but remembered fondly in life.

