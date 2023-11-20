Glen Troy Smith, Clinton

Glen Troy Smith, 78, of the Marlow Community in Clinton, Tennessee passed away on November 16, 2023, in the comfort of his home.

Glen was born on February 23, 1945, in Anderson County. Glen married his wife of 54 years at Big Mountain Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN. He enjoyed gospel music, watching western shows, and old classic cars. Glen spent his younger years as a mechanic. He then pursued a career at Anderson County Schools serving and retiring as a Custodian after 20+ years. Glen was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

Glen Smith was preceded in death by mother and father, Charlie Smith and Violet Kanipes Smith; brothers, Kenneth, Carl, Gene, and Ralph Smith; sister, Viola Jacobs; sister-in-law, Janice Hooks; mother-in-law, Vestie Kelley; brother-in-law, Doug Sexton.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria Smith; children, Troy Smith (Tonya), Tammy (Leroy) Seiber, and Stacey Blalock; grandchildren, Dylan (Whitney) Seiber, Hunter Seiber, Kristin Seiber, Ashton Bunch, Bryce Bunch, and Bella Blalock; great-granddaughter, Lily Seiber and one great-grandson on the way, Liam Seiber; sister, Leola Smith; brother, Cleo Smith; brother-in-law, Jerry (Connie) Kelley; sister-in-law, Patricia (Julian) Viars.

Visitation will be from 12-1 pm on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Pastor Matthew Thompson officiating. Burial and graveside service will immediately follow at Anderson Memorial Gardens in the Marlow community of Clinton.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Smith family. www.sharpfh.com.

