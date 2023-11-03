Gladys Ruth Childress, Kingston

Mrs. Gladys Ruth Childress, age 77 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. She was born on August 8, 1946, in Clarkrange, TN. Gladys was a member of Centerview of Concord Baptist Church. She worked as a housekeeper for many families around Roane County for over 35+ years. She became family to those she worked for and they all loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her parents: Earl & Carrie Ashburn; daughter: Anna Janow Hall; and brothers: Burl, Scotty, and Albert Ashburn. She is survived by:

Husband: Earl E. Childress

Daughters: Sharon Janow Sevier, Tammy Janow Treadway, Carol Mulvin (Bill), Barb Wedlick (Glenn)

Sons: Dan Childress (Lisa), Jack Childress, and Eddie Childress (Dawn)

6 Grandchildren: Dustin Vaughn (Rebecca), Priscilla Christopher (Kenny Griffin), Isabella Huesca, Hunter Seiber, Haylee Vaughn, Krista Treadway

Great-Grandchildren: Kloey Treadway, Karter Treadway

15 other extended grandchildren

26 great-grandchildren

2 great-great-grandchildren

Brother: Vasco Ashburn

and many other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, from 11:00-12:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm ET with Rev. Jeff Broyles officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Gladys Ruth Childress.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...