Gertrude Marie Mitchell, 96, Frost Bottom Community

Gertrude Marie Mitchell, age 96 of the Frost Bottom Community, passed away on November 20, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born August 11, 1927, in the Frost Bottom Community where she lived until her passing. Gertrude had the most important job of all which was taking care of her family as a devoted homemaker. You could often find her walking the Frost Bottom Community but most importantly, she enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren most of all. Gertrude was the oldest member of Frost Bottom Friendly Welcome Baptist Church.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband of many years, Oscar Mitchell; parents, Rufus and Rose Seeber; children, Geraldine Daugherty, Patricia Singleton, Carson Mitchell, Ronson Mitchell, and Kimmie Mitchell; grandchildren, Ronnie Lee Hinkle, Katrina Guy, and Bryan Jackson; several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her children, Loyd Mitchell, Magdelene Guy and husband Ed, Vernice Hinkle and husband Ronnie; grandchildren, Tammy Breeden, Ronald Singleton, Lloyd Allen Singleton, Mable Kennedy, Nancy Cooke, Maggie Jackson, Ronson Mitchell, Timothy Mitchell, Katherine Mitchell, Lonnie Hinkle, Vanessa Hinkle, and Joshua Hinkle; 18 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren; many extended family members and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday, November 24, 2023, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Steve Seiber officiating. A graveside service will be at 1 pm on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at Black Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Mitchell family.

