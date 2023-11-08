Frederic Arthur Avery, 87

Frederic Arthur Avery, age 87, went to his heavenly home Friday, November 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Born July 18, 1936, Frederic was baptized at an early age at Roger Memorial Baptist Church. More recently, he attended True Light Baptist Church and was a member of Atomic Lodge #1301, until his health failed. He was a veteran of the US Air Force and retired from UT Knoxville where he was supervisor of Morrill Cafeteria. He then worked as a greeter at Walmart as long as his health allowed.

Frederic was preceded in death by mother, Zelma L. Harshaw; father, Roy Avery; brothers, Melvin Avery and James Harshaw, Jr.; uncle, Jerry Butts; nephew, Melvin Avery, Jr.; and aunt, Annett Butts Bell. He leaves to cherish his memory wife of 29 years, Linda Lewis Avery; daughter, Robbin Lewis; sons, William Lewis (Angie) and Michael Lewis; sister-in-law, Hattie Dunn; grandchildren, Stephawn Lewis, LaTecia Dillard, LaTraé Lewis, Ravan Goodman, Keyonna Huddleston; nephew, William Winford; nieces, Shannon Square (Maurice), Sherrie Avery, Nena Avery; special friend, William Young; several other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cousins; and many other relatives, loved ones, and friends.

Frederic’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the kindness & sympathy rendered to them in their time of bereavement.

The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Weatherford Mortuary. A Home Going Celebration will follow at 1 pm with Elder Darris Waters, Pastor officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

