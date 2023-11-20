Frances “Fran” Virginia (Brady) Martin, Kingston

Frances “Fran” Virginia (Brady) Martin of Harford, Maryland, and longtime resident of Roane County in Tennessee, gained her wings and went to fly with the angels. She was 69 years old. Fran was known for her unconditional love for her family. She was known as “shotgun momma”. She enjoyed riding motorcycles, as well as horses. She also enjoyed hunting, writing poetry, and had a profound love for animals of all kinds. Fran owned and operated Shear Perfection Pet Salon in Rockwood, TN, and was very involved in community outreach throughout Roane County. Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil & Myrtle Brady; grandparents: James Bobart & Carolina Haas; brother: Butch Fitch; uncle: Charles Bobart, and former husband: Gary Wayne Turner.

Fran leaves behind her husband: Gary Martin

Sister: Carolyn (Butch) Fitch

Daughters: Christine (Charles) Baxley; Christa (Lee Ray) Martin

Grandson: Brent (Jenna) Baxley

Cousins: Eva Jane Haas, Albert Bobart.

Niece: Carol (Rick) Proctor

Nephew: Link (Tina) Fitch

Great nieces & nephews: Hannah, Sarah, Aaron, Kyle, Lauren, and Luke

as well as her best friends: Jeanne Tourville, Kelly Ratliff, Leon Chastain, and countless others.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 27, 2023, from 6:00-9:00 pm ET at the VFW Post 6598 located at 195 Tub Springs Rd in Harriman, TN for her Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered and payable to the Roane County animal shelter (296 Manufacturers Rd, Rockwood, TN 37854). Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Frances Virginia (Brady) Martin.

