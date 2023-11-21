Elizabeth Futrell, Rockwood

Ms. Elizabeth Futrell, 69, of Rockwood passed away on November 18, 2023, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a member of Mt. Teman Baptist Church. She loved to paint and work on crafts, reading books, and working in the gardens and flowers.

She is preceded in death by her father: Leland Powell.

Mother: Jimmy Jean Powell Booth.

Stepfather: Harlod Booth.

Survived by her husband: Larry Futrell.

Son & daughter-in-law: Ryan & Bree Futrell.

Daughter & son-in-law: Leigh Ann & James Beckwith.

Grandsons: Casen Futrell, Andy Beckwith, and Carter Beckwith.

Brother & sister-in-law: Roger & Paula Powell.

Nephew: Kyle & wife Maddie Powell.

Niece: Kaylah & husband Zac Gronda.

And many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Wayne Nelson officiating. Graveside services will be in the Dry Hill Cemetery in Rockwood.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Elizabeth Futrell.

