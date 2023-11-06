Edna Kerley, 92, Harriman

Mrs. Edna Kerley, age 92 of Harriman, passed away on November 2, 2023, her home. She was a member of Big Emory Baptist Church. Edna worked for 48 years at Roane Horsey. She was a spunky dancing queen.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Ridley “Bud” Kerley.
Son: Gary Kerley.
Parents: Raymond & Fannie Shillings.
Brother: Billy Shillings.
Two sisters: Gail Keys and Pat Kender
She is survived by son: Mike Kerley.
Daughter: Debby Williams
Sister & brother-in-law: Faye & Woody Fouton.
Two granddaughters: Jennifer Willians and Dorothy Willians.
Two great-grandchildren: Hadalynn Kock and Brantley Williams.
Three sisters-in-law: Lois Thacker, Ilon Sexton, and Floosie & husband Gearld Henry.
Three special nephews: Bill Kerley, Gordon Kerley Jr., and Chuck Fouton.
A special niece: Tina Fouton.
And a host of many other friends and family.
The family and friends will meet Monday, November 6, 2023, at 2:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood for graveside services with Bro. Vic Davis officiating.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Edna Kerley.