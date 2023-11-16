Dorothy Eleanor Rogers, 86

Dorothy Eleanor Rogers, age 86, passed away on November 12, 2023. She was born to the late Herman and Lucile Anker on February 3, 1937, in Janesville, Wisconsin. Dorothy was well known for her determination and adventuresome personality. Many of her occupations showcased these traits including raising five children, fostering at-risk children, bookkeeping, over-the-road truck driving, as well as being a novice at the Sisters of St Mary convent for spiritual development. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in History in 1993 from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She loved to read books, incite a great thought-provoking discussion, and was an avid lover of orange sherbet!

She is preceded in death by the father of her children, Richard Howe Rogers.

She is survived by her loving sister Jocelyn Moss (Wendy, Lauren), her five children, Michael (Kirsten), James, Elizabeth, Kristine, Sue (Ron), eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

In lieu of a funeral/memorial service, Dorothy wishes to spend eternity among the seas, so her ashes will be spread in the Pacific Ocean at a later date. To honor Dorothy, please gather to celebrate her life by sharing stories and smiles. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Rogers Family.

