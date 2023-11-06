Donald Ray Vann Jr, Wartburg

Donald Ray Vann Jr., age 51 passed away November 3, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Rommie and Zell Vann and Howard and Sephie Russell; father-in-law Edward Gilmore Sr.

He leaves behind his wife Angie; son Dylan (Tabitha) Vann; daughter Sydney Vann; 3 grandchildren Tinzlee, Cooper, and Brody Vann; parents Donald and Pat Vann; sister Camey (Bobby) Rutledge; brother Jamie (Christy) Vann; mother-in-law Shirley Hamilton; brother-in-law Eddie Gilmore; and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Tommy Helton officiating. Graveside services will be on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Brasel Cemetery.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Donald Ray Vann Jr.

Pallbearers:

Dylan Vann, Jamie Vann, Brad Nokes, Ray Brewster, Michael Brewster, John Sexton, Thomas Vann, Eddie Gilmore.

