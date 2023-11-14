Donald “Donnie” Leon Humphrey, Rocky Top

Donald “Donnie” Leon Humphrey, age 68 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the Parkwest Medical Center of Knoxville. Donald was born June 24, 1955, in Andersonville, Tennessee to the late Ray Humphrey and Imogene Manuel Hamilton. Donnie enjoyed tractor pulls, truck pulls, and 4 wheeling. Donnie is preceded in death by his parents Ray and Imogene Hamilton Humphrey, sister: Carol Lynch, and mother-in-law Linda Robbins.

Wife  Chassie Humphrey

Son   Craig Humphrey and Beth

Grandchildren  Braden Humphrey and Beckett Humphrey

Fur Babies  Roxie, Cash, June, and Josie

Brothers  Bernie Humphrey and Lisa of Clinton

                Rick Humphrey and Kim of Heiskell

Sisters    Becky Pennington and Walter of New Bern, NC

               Pam Wilson of Clinton

Best Friend and Father-in-Law Mikey Robbins

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rocky Top.

