Dennis Leonard Moore, Jr. age 65 of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Summit View of Rocky Top. He was born October 20, 1958, in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Dennis and Alice Moore.

He is survived by his sisters, Kathryn Moore and Barbara Moore; nephew, Kristopher Hughes.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service held at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

