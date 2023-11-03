David L. Hickman, Wartburg

Mr. David L. Hickman, age 73 of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. He retired after a long career as a machinist. David was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the United States Army.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Rena Howard Hickman.

And his brother: Jim Hickman.

He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Lance and Amanda Hickman.

His significant other: Barbara Donnelly.

Two nieces: Rae Ann McCurry and Rhonda Becker.

Along with a host of other friends and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. David L. Hickman

