David L. Hickman, Wartburg

Mr. David L. Hickman, age 73 of Wartburg, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. He retired after a long career as a machinist. David was a Vietnam Veteran and served in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Herbert and Rena Howard Hickman.
And his brother: Jim Hickman.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Lance and Amanda Hickman.
His significant other: Barbara Donnelly.
Two nieces: Rae Ann McCurry and Rhonda Becker.
Along with a host of other friends and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. David L. Hickman