Connie Esty, Oak Ridge

News Department 6 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Mrs. Connie Esty, 63, of Oak Ridge passed away on October 27, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center after a short illness. She was a member of Moose Lodge #1316 in Oak Ridge. She loved playing bingo, being in the nature watching animals, and helping everybody in any way she could.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Louis & Mary Faye Headrick

Two sisters: Jo Ann Stout and Linda Headrick.

Sister-in-law: Cheryl Headrick.

Brother-in-law: Jerry Campbell.

Nephew: Paul Winston Headrick.

Survived by her husband: Merlin Esty.

Brother: Paul Wayne Headrick.

Three sisters & brothers-in-law: Kathy L. Campbell, Patty & J C Guge, and Janet & Eddie Capps.

Two brothers-in-law: Raven Esty and Jason & Karla Esty.

Special friend: Helda Richardson.

And many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.

There will be a service held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Connie Esty.

About News Department

Check Also

James Richard Hembree, Rockwood

James Richard Hembree, age 81 of Rockwood, TN passed away on October 29, 2023, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: