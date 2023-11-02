Connie Esty, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Connie Esty, 63, of Oak Ridge passed away on October 27, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center after a short illness. She was a member of Moose Lodge #1316 in Oak Ridge. She loved playing bingo, being in the nature watching animals, and helping everybody in any way she could.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Louis & Mary Faye Headrick

Two sisters: Jo Ann Stout and Linda Headrick.

Sister-in-law: Cheryl Headrick.

Brother-in-law: Jerry Campbell.

Nephew: Paul Winston Headrick.

Survived by her husband: Merlin Esty.

Brother: Paul Wayne Headrick.

Three sisters & brothers-in-law: Kathy L. Campbell, Patty & J C Guge, and Janet & Eddie Capps.

Two brothers-in-law: Raven Esty and Jason & Karla Esty.

Special friend: Helda Richardson.

And many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews.

There will be a service held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Connie Esty.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...