Cheryl Ann (Howard) Laymance, Wartburg

Cheryl Ann (Howard) Laymance, age 65, of Wartburg, TN, took her heavenly flight on Friday, November 3, 2023, while peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Methodist Medical Center. She bravely fought a difficult battle with Mantle Cell Lymphoma.

Cheryl graduated from Wartburg Central High School and shortly after married her husband of 45 years, David L. Laymance. She was a devoted wife, mother, and “Granny.”

Cheryl recently retired from working 28 years as a certified pharmacy technician at Methodist Medical Center, where she passionately worked behind the scenes to care for many patients and had many dear friends. She was a beacon of light for Christ to all who knew her.

Cheryl was a lifelong member at Liberty Baptist Church in Wartburg and especially loved her “Young at Heart” Sunday School class, which she helped teach for many years. Her strong faith in Jesus Christ sustained her throughout her life, especially throughout her battle with cancer.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Clayton Donald and Ollie Howard; stepmother Jeanette Curtis Howard; father and mother-in-law, John Russell and Charlene Woods Laymance; and sister-in-law Mary Sue Laymance.

Survivors include her husband, David L. Laymance; children, Jesse (Haley) Laymance and Dr. Jonathan (Trisha) Laymance; grandchildren—who were the light of her life—Olivia Laymance, Jaxson Laymance, and Aiden Laymance; siblings, David (Cathy) Howard, Chris (Katy) Howard, and Lisa Curtis (Ben) Garibay; siblings-in-law, Betty (Garry) West, Johnny (Diana) Laymance, Ronnie (Tammy) Laymance, Bobby (Anna) Laymance, Kathy Loy, Martha Clifton, and Elizabeth “Liz” Taylor; and many very special nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00–6:00 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. David Acres officiating. Graveside service will be held on Monday, November 6, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Cemetery in Wartburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that financial donations be made to SHOC – Survivors Helping Others Cope (SHOC c/o Anna Harlan, 235 Spruce Drive, Wartburg TN 37887) and blood donations at any blood bank in her honor.

