Charles “Charlie” E. Hawkins, Rocky Top

Charles “Charlie” E. Hawkins, age 77 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on November 22, 2023, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Powell, Tennessee. Charlie was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, woodworking, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority Engineering Lab.

In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded in death by his wife Judy Phillips Hawkins, his sisters: Eugene Flynn, Ruby Hawkins, and Viola Chadwick, his brothers: Bob Hawkins, Shirley (Leoma) Hawkins, Kenneth Joe Hawkins, and Clyde Hawkins.

Survivors:

Sister Reba Hawkins Leaders

Son Richard (Amy) Hawkins

Daughters Susie (Trevor) Clure

Lisa (Eric) Hawkins

Grandchildren Matthew and Zoey

Sister-in-law Aliene Stroud

Special Granddaughter Breanna Phillips

Special Grandson Gavin Hawkins

Special Nephew Junior Ray (Ann) Hawkins

Special Niece Georgia Chadwick

Special Stepdaughter Missy Phillips

Close Friend Chad Freeman

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, December 1, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Friday, December 1, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

The Graveside Service will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Island Ford Cemetery in Rocky Top at 12:00 Noon with Military Honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

