Charles “Charlie” E. Hawkins, Rocky Top

Charles “Charlie” E. Hawkins, age 77 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on November 22, 2023, at the Select Specialty Hospital in Powell, Tennessee. Charlie was of the Baptist Faith and was a member of Island Ford Baptist Church. He enjoyed farming, woodworking, and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority Engineering Lab.
In addition to his parents, Charlie is preceded in death by his wife Judy Phillips Hawkins, his sisters: Eugene Flynn, Ruby Hawkins, and Viola Chadwick, his brothers: Bob Hawkins, Shirley (Leoma) Hawkins, Kenneth Joe Hawkins, and Clyde Hawkins.
Survivors:
Sister Reba Hawkins Leaders
Son Richard (Amy) Hawkins
Daughters Susie (Trevor) Clure
Lisa (Eric) Hawkins
Grandchildren Matthew and Zoey
Sister-in-law Aliene Stroud
Special Granddaughter Breanna Phillips
Special Grandson Gavin Hawkins
Special Nephew Junior Ray (Ann) Hawkins
Special Niece Georgia Chadwick
Special Stepdaughter Missy Phillips
Close Friend Chad Freeman
And a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation: 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Friday, December 1, 2023, at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 6:00 PM, Friday, December 1, 2023, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
The Graveside Service will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, at the Island Ford Cemetery in Rocky Top at 12:00 Noon with Military Honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.