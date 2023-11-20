Cecil Junior Hawn, Frankfort Community

Mr. Cecil Junior Hawn, age 85 of the Frankfort Community, passed away Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Junior loved his milk cows, and was a hardworking, and generous man.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Lennis Potter Hawn.

His wife: Sandra Hawn.

One brother: Cleatus Hawn.

And three sisters: Thelma Watson, Rosa Lee Harness, and Katherine Kennedy.

He is survived by his children: Ruby Mitchell, April Zurita, Lori Hawn, Johnny Hawn, Melissa Nixon, Shawna Teter, Cindy Moores, Christopher and Lester Barker.

His brothers and sisters: Asbury Hawn, Maxine Hall, Anna Jane Dyle, Thomas Hawn, Marion Hawn, Teddy Hawn, and Lonnie Hawn.

Several grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Bro Mitch Hawn officiating. Graveside services will follow in Potters Chapel Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Junior Hawn.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...