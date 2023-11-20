Cecil Junior Hawn, Frankfort Community

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Mr. Cecil Junior Hawn, age 85 of the Frankfort Community, passed away Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Junior loved his milk cows, and was a hardworking, and generous man.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil and Lennis Potter Hawn.

His wife: Sandra Hawn.

One brother: Cleatus Hawn.

And three sisters: Thelma Watson, Rosa Lee Harness, and Katherine Kennedy.

He is survived by his children: Ruby Mitchell, April Zurita, Lori Hawn, Johnny Hawn, Melissa Nixon, Shawna Teter, Cindy Moores, Christopher and Lester Barker.

His brothers and sisters: Asbury Hawn, Maxine Hall, Anna Jane Dyle, Thomas Hawn, Marion Hawn, Teddy Hawn, and Lonnie Hawn.

Several grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 20, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Bro Mitch Hawn officiating. Graveside services will follow in Potters Chapel Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Junior Hawn.

About News Department

Check Also

Theresa Householder Vest, Clinton

Theresa Householder Vest, age 68 of Clinton, TN passed away on November 16, 2023. Theresa …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: