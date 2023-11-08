Cathy Best Sandifer, Harriman

Mrs. Cathy Best Sandifer, 64, of Harriman passed away on November 5, 2023, at her home. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years: Samuel Robert Sandifer.

Son: Scotty Dwaine Stout.

Parents: Allen & Bobbie Edwards Best.

Survived by her two daughters & sons-in-law: Cathleen & Allen Sheldon and Amanda & Tommy Christopher.

Two sons: Robert Sandifer and Randall Sandifer.

Two brothers & sister-in-law: Allen & Ronibeth Best and Rocky Best & Michille Rose.

Grandchildren: Samantha & husband Dustin Mayton, Al & wife Mary Bunch Sheldon, Thomas & Gracy Christopher, Samuel Christopher, and Jacob Christopher.

Great grandchildren: Ridge Mayton, Maybelle Christopher, Theodore Christopher, and Anna Grace Sheldon.

And many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jimmy Banken officiating. Graveside services will be Thursday, November 9, 2023, in Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood at 11:00 AM.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Cathy Best Sandifer.

