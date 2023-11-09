Carolyn Johnson, 79

Carolyn Johnson was born August 18, 1944, in Anderson County, Tennessee to Burley and Dossie Nelson. She professed faith in Christ as a young girl and joined Farmers Grove Baptist Church where she remained an active member her entire life. She married her soulmate on November 3, 1962. She loved organizing family reunions and delighted in being the family historian. She collected and compiled a family reunion cookbook of family recipes and a family storybook in 2004. More recently, she compiled a book of stories about her nursing adventures. She served as treasurer of the Anderson County Historical Society and often contributed articles to their journal. She spent most of her nursing career as a home health nurse in Anderson and surrounding counties. After retiring, she volunteered from 2010-2018 as the nurse for the Briceville Free Medical Clinic, a work dear to her heart. She and her husband provided music for many funerals throughout the area.

She is survived by husband Arnold Johnson, daughters Kim Daugherty (Greg), Pam Curd (Bryan), Cara Lisenbee (Barry), grandchildren Elijah Cates, Stephen Cates, Colton Lasley (Alicia), Blake Daugherty (Ashley), Alexus Lamb (Travis), Jonathan Adkins (Erin), Matt Adkins (Heather), Maggie Johnson (Russell), Sabra Martin, Tyler Foust, Haley Lisenbee, Sierra Lisenbee and Amari Lisenbee and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Aimee Cates.

She found her greatest joy in serving God by serving others.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 10, 2023, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 2:00 PM for the funeral service with Rev. Bobby Metcalf officiating. Carolyn’s interment will follow at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International. https://www.sendtheword.org/ . www.holleygamble.com

