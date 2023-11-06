Caroline S Baker, Knoxville

Caroline S Baker, 75, of Knoxville, TN, passed away on November 2, 2023.

Carol was born on November 12, 1947, to Roscoe and Viola May. She worked at the American Museum of Science and Energy in Oak Ridge, TN for 37 years. She was the manager of the Discovery Shop at the museum. She also worked for the Oak Ridge High School COOP who employed seniors to work in the shop with her. She loved to read and go on vacation, plus spend time with friends and family. She will be truly missed.

She is survived by her son, Todd Baker, of Oak Ridge, TN; her daughter, Sandra Pritchard (Adam) of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren: Megan Baker, Cameron Baker, Maddie Pritchard, Kayden Baker, and Elizabeth Pritchard; great-grandchildren, Tyla and Dante Phillips; sister, Dorthy Hunter; as well as many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Preceding her in death are her brothers and sisters Bill May, Rosie Norris, Mary Jane Butler, Betty Dean Monday, Glen May, George May, Calvin May, and Ernestine.

Funeral services will be held at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Family will receive visitors from 11 am-1 pm until the time of service at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Norris Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mission of Hope.

