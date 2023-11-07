Carl Lynn Cromwell, Cookeville (formerly of Oakdale)

News Department 12 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 31 Views

Mr. Carl Lynn Cromwell, 78, of Cookeville, formerly of Oakdale, passed away, on November 3, 2023, at his home.

He was predeceased by his parents: Elmer & Hester Cromwell.

He is survived by his wife: Betty Marlene Wilson.

Sister: Barbara Oran.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside will follow in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale with Bro. Alen Wolfe officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Carl Lynn Cromwell

About News Department

Check Also

Bruce Randolph Owen, 74

Bruce Randolph Owen was born in Huntsville Alabama to Knox and Ruth Owen the youngest …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2023, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: