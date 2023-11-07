Carl Lynn Cromwell, Cookeville (formerly of Oakdale)

Mr. Carl Lynn Cromwell, 78, of Cookeville, formerly of Oakdale, passed away, on November 3, 2023, at his home.

He was predeceased by his parents: Elmer & Hester Cromwell.

He is survived by his wife: Betty Marlene Wilson.

Sister: Barbara Oran.

And many friends and loved ones.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Graveside will follow in Crab Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale with Bro. Alen Wolfe officiating.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Carl Lynn Cromwell

