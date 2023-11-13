Brenda Walker, Oliver Springs

Brenda Walker, age 79 and a resident of Oliver Springs, went Home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 12, 2023, with her family by her side.

She was born on May 14, 1944, and lived her whole life in this area. Brenda was a member of Beech Park Baptist Church and enjoyed working with her flowers and spoiling her special dog, Katie.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Lum and Beatrice Sharp; brother, Tommy Sharp.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Maurice Walker; daughter, Terri Crass, and husband Tony; step-children, April Gilly, Amy Ellis, and husband Worth; grandchildren, Brittney Csanadi and husband Justin, Dale Crass, Blake Crass, Brad Walker, and wife Samantha, Derek Wallace and wife Tasha, and Abby Nahill; great-grandchildren, Max Csanadi, Elijah Wallace, and Sophia Wallace; sister, Ann Hill; special aunt, Zella Brady; special friend, Kathy Byrge; also survived by extended family members and special friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at Beech Park Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Walker family. www.sharpfh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...