BRADLEY POSEY PLED GUILTY TO THREE COUNTS OF PRODUCTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY AND RECEIVES 26 YEARS IN PRISON AT 100%

Bradley Posey (24 years old) was convicted today of three counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor for the production of child pornography at Posey’s residence during January of 2023.

A joint investigation was conducted with Ninth Judicial District Internet Crimes Against Children Agent (ICAC) Cortney Dugger, and Roane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Randy Heidle. Dugger and Heidle along with DAG Investigator Chanel Finnell, seized electronics belonging to Posey. During the forensic examination, investigators located numerous photos and video of child pornography and evidence that Posey produced child pornography at his home.

When Posey was interviewed by investigators, he admitted to producing images and videos of three prepubescent minors in the bathroom of his home.

Posey waived his right to a preliminary hearing on November 7, 2023, and entered a guilty plea before the Honorable Jeffrey Wicks to three counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to 26 years in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections to be served at 100% with no early release eligibility.

Posey was represented by Assistant Public Defender Joe Norris.

The case was prosecuted on behalf of District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s Office by ADA Jason Collver.

General Johnson thanks ICAC Agent Cortney Dugger, DAG’s Investigator Chanel Finnell, and RCSO Detective Randy Heidle for their dedication to the protection of children in our community.

