Bradley Eugene Heidle, Wartburg

Bradley Eugene Heidle, “Brad”, age 43 of Wartburg, TN passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2023. He was born on December 3, 1979.

He will be missed by his family and friends, but we will cherish the many memories that he has left with us. Will always be remembered by many for his big heart, kindness devotion, dedication, wittiness, and hard work.

Brad is preceded in death by his grandparents Reese and Louise Heidle; uncles Robert Heidle and Jerry Rose, and Donald Gregg; and aunt Martha Heidle.

He leaves behind his parents Doug Heidle, and Tim & Tammie Willis; children Brock and Mariah Heidle; siblings Brittany (Stephen) Redmon, Mary Willis, Joe (Lynsey) Willis, Sami Willis; nieces and nephews Elijah Ruppe, Emma, Ella, Ethan Redmon, Khloe, Kynlee, Timber Willis; grandparents Eugene and Ann Rose; uncles and aunts Mike (Sherry) Heidle, Wanda Kennedy, Karen Vespie, Patty Nance, Missy Wyatt, and a host of cousins and extended family, all who he deeply loved.

The family will receive friends Friday, December 1, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Ralph Nance officiating. Gravesides services will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Bradley Eugene Heidle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...