Board Meeting of the Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance Scheduled

Members of the board for the Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation-Division of Remediation offices, 761 Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.
Tags Anderson County Oak Ridge Oak Ridge Reservation Communities Alliance Roane County TDEC Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation
Check Also
SENATOR YAGER ANNOUNCES DATE FOR CHILI SUPPER AND SILENT AUCTION
The 28th Chili Supper and Silent Auction sponsored by Senator Ken Yager is set for …