Blanca ‘Eva’ York Goans, 58

Blanca ‘Eva’ York Goans, age 58, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 3, 2023.  

She is preceded in death by her parents, Fidencio and Conception (Diaz) Parraz, Sr.; brother, Fidencio Parraz, Jr.; sister, Elida Parraz; Stepdaughter, Veronica Goans; and granddaughter, Lily Goans.  

Blanca is survived by her husband, Wendell Goans; daughter, Elisa Wilson (Tommy) grandchildren, Isabella,  Brendan, & Jaxon;  son, John York Jr. (Jamie) granddaughters, Adia, Shae, Kiri; son, Jacob York (Tiffany) grandchildren, Landon  & Alexa; stepson, Wesley Goans  (Mallie) grandchildren, Jessica Newman, Mason Newman, & Lincoln Goans; grandchildren (children of Veronica Goans) Trenton Goans, Kinsley Goans,  & Mikaela Goans; brothers. David Parraz, Mike Parraz, and Ruben Parraz; sisters, Elena Parraz, Olga Viertlbeck, Delia Ethridge, Linda Johnson, and Stella Ruiz; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.  

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, 2023, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN.

