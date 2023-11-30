Betty Ruth Harness Kelly, 92, Clinton

Betty Ruth Harness Kelly, aged 92 of Clinton, TN went to be with the Lord Monday, November 27, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her children. Betty was a loving wife, mother, and mamaw. She was also a steadfast friend. Betty was a Christian and never wavered on her beliefs. She was strong-willed, independent, and devoted to her family. Betty always saw the best in people. She enjoyed traveling, live music, singing, camping, and was working on a cookbook at the time of her death.

In this time of profound loss, we find solace in the memories we shared and in her unwavering faith through Jesus. Her absence will leave an indescribable void, but her spirit will forever be in our hearts. As we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman, may we also celebrate the gift of her life, the impact she had on us, and her enduring legacy. She taught us the power of faith, resilience, and unwavering love. We will miss her immensely but we will see her again.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Carroll Jack Kelly; son, David Wayne Kelly; parents, Stella McDaniel and Hubert Harness; step-father O.C. (Mack) McDaniel; brother, Walter L. Harness, and son-in-law Tommy Hendricks. She is survived by son George Jack Kelly of Clinton; daughters, Kathy Branham & Danny of Clinton, and Nancy Hendricks of Clinton; grandchildren, Jacque Hendricks, Kim H. Van Valkenburgh & Charles, Dr. Daniel G. Branham & Cassidy, Joshua George Kelly, Katie Ruth Branham Kerr & Andy; great-grandchildren, Makenzy & Mallory Van Valkenburgh; Jack, Luke & Gunner Branham; Sam & Piper Kerr; Rosita Van Valkenburgh Hembree & Hunter, many nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Services will be held on Friday, December 1st, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Black Oak Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. Her interment will be at Anderson Memorial Gardens immediately following services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Black Oak Baptist Church. A memorial will also be held in the spring to celebrate Betty’s life. Jones Mortuary LLC in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Betty Ruth Harness Kelly.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...