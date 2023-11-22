Betty Ruth Crabtree, Clinton

Betty Ruth Crabtree, age 83 of Clinton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 20, 2023, following a period of declining health.

Born in Robbins, Tennessee on May 12, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Shelby Coin Gunter and Clansy Louise Hamby Gunter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Crabtree. Betty had lived in Wartburg and later moved to Clinton where she made her home for the last twelve years. She was a member of Covenant Life Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Michael Crabtree of Harriman, Tennessee; her daughters, Katherine Osborne of Clinton, Tennessee and Scyleesa Crabtree of Wartburg, Tennessee; her brothers, Bill Gunter and wife Sue and Bacel Gunter and wife Pam both of Wartburg, Tennessee; her sister, Sue Russell of Wartburg, Tennessee; grandchildren, Alan Bostley, Josh Crabtree, Nicole Bostley, Taylor Hughes, Shelbi Osborne, Jayden Chatmon and Madison Chatmon; great-grandchildren, Riley Bostley, Mason Bostley, Jake Crabtree, Kylie Crabtree, Natalie Hughes and other nieces and nephews and relatives and friends.

Friends may visit with the Crabtree Family on Saturday, November 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 1501 Bethel Valley Road in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Michael Crabtree, Alan Bostley, Joshua Crabtree, Taylor Hughes, Jayden Chatmon, and Jake Crabtree.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Betty Ruth Crabtree.

