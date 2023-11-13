Bernice Skidmore Breazeale, Rockwood

Mrs. Bernice Skidmore Breazeale, affectionately known as “Mrs. B.”, especially by generations of students, age 87, a resident of the Westel Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born June 29, 1936, in the Westel Community in Cumberland County, Tennessee. “Mrs. B” was an elementary school teacher for over 37 years, serving most of that time as a beloved 1st Grade Teacher at Ridge View Elementary School in Rockwood, where she will be remembered for among other things, annually bringing chicken eggs to allow all of the students to watch the hatching process of the chicks. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood. She enjoyed crocheting baby blankets for Life Choices, making quilts for others, and making prayer shawls for her church to use, and making prayer pockets and crosses for missionaries and others to use, even sharing those during most recent days. As a great cook, she served on the church food committees for several years. She was a life-long farmer (for many years with her husband), and a lover of the outdoors, even knowing all of the cows by name. Most of all, she loved her family fiercely.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Dorothy Skidmore; husband, Billy Breazeale, Sr.; and brother, Tom Skidmore.

Survivors include:

Children & Spouses: Billy Breazeale, Jr. (Karen) of Westel, TN

Jack Breazeale (Amy) of Westel, TN

Pam Hale (Richard) of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren & Spouses: Zachary Breazeale (Taylor), Allison Williams (Jordan), Jared Breazeale (Lexie), Jordan Breazeale, Jacob Hale, and Colby Hale

Great-grandchildren: Rylie Kate Breazeale, Eliana Grace Williams, Hudson Jett Breazeale, and Expected Great-grandchildren Twins in February 2024, Ember and Everly Williams

And several other relatives, and a host of friends and former students.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) until 7:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Rick Ellis officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (E.S.T.) in the Burns Cemetery in the Westel Community of Cumberland County, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Rockwood. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Bernice Skidmore “Mrs. B.” Breazeale.

