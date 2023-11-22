Baby Rylee Maleigha Noel Ridener

Rylee Maleigha Noel Ridener, infant daughter of Nic Ridner & Chelsey Marion of Kodak, Tennessee, formerly of McCreary County, Kentucky was born into the loving arms of Our Heavenly Father on November 18, 2023. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Leslie “Kelly” Marion; and great-grandparents, David & Wilma Marion, and Freddie Ridener.

Survivors include:

Parents:    Nic Ridener & Chelsey Marion of Kodak, TN, formerly of McCreary County, KY

Siblings:        Braylie Harris, Marley Ridener, and Myles Ridener

Grandparents:        Elexa Jones of Louisville, TN
            Jim Ridener & Mindy Pellegalle of Kodak, TN

Great Grandparents:    George & Karen Jones of McCreary County, KY
            Rita & Kenny Pellegalle of New Orleans, LA
            Georgia Ridener of McCreary County, KY

And several Aunts and Uncles, Other Relatives, and Special Friends.

Private family services are being held. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Rylee Maleigha Noel Ridener.

