Arvin Lee Duncan, 65

Arvin Lee Duncan, husband, father, and family man born on March 9, 1958, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2023.

He is preceded in death by his Father Leroy Duncan and Mother Edna Burris.

Arvin is survived by his wife Etta Sue Duncan, with whom he enjoyed a Long and Loving marriage of 42 years. His sons Jesse Lee Duncan and Daniel Levi Duncan and his only daughter Patricia Sue Duncan. His Grandchildren Justin Howard, Serria Fair, and Hezekiah Myers.

Mr. Duncan suffered for several years from a long and difficult illness, which brought about an early death.

Arvin was an avid sportsman in his early years, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed gardening, playing guitar, and singing with his wife Etta. Arvin was a Christian man and enjoyed attending services at local churches. Generally, if you ask anyone about Arvin everyone would say he was a good man, a loyal husband and father. Arvin enjoyed his life, his friends and was respected by all.

A private graveside service was held.

