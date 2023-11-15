Arvil Patterson, New River, TN

Arvil Patterson, age 79 of New River, TN, passed away peacefully under hospice care on November 5, 2023.

Preceded in death by

Parents Bill and Dellah Patterson

Son: Arvil Duwayne Patterson

Daughter: Misty Montgomery

Brothers Harvey, Granville, and Johnny Patterson

Sisters: Masil, Mable Cooper, and Bonnie Kennedy

Surviving Family:

Daughter-In-Law Savannah Patterson of New River

Sister Mary (Allan) Caylor of Dalton Georgia

Daisie (Howard) Turner of Ringold Georgia

Daughter Tammie Reason of Georgia

Brother CL Patterson

Host of nieces and nephews

Special friends:

Allen and Rhonda Loope of Laurel Grove

Edd Bunch of New River

Mike Gipson and old work friend

Arvil served 30 years working for the state of Tennessee from where he retired. His long career and retirement from the state were among his proudest accomplishments. Arivl loved the outdoors and spent a great deal of time during his younger days roaming the trails of New River. He could frequently be seen with his ‘medicine’ in hand, yes even when driving 4-wheelers. Arivl fiercely loved his son, Wayne (Red Dog), and was devastated by his loss a few short months ago. Their connection was special and was one that both treasured dearly. Special thanks to Diveriscare of Oak Ridge for giving such wonderful care to Arvil in his final months of life, and to Covenant Hospice working alongside Diveriscare in Arvil’s final weeks.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Hatmaker Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Bill Paterson Cemetary, New River, TN.

