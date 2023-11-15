Arvil Patterson, New River, TN

Arvil Patterson, age 79 of New River, TN, passed away peacefully under hospice care on November 5, 2023.
Preceded in death by
Parents Bill and Dellah Patterson
Son: Arvil Duwayne Patterson
Daughter: Misty Montgomery
Brothers Harvey, Granville, and Johnny Patterson
Sisters: Masil, Mable Cooper, and Bonnie Kennedy
Surviving Family:
Daughter-In-Law Savannah Patterson of New River
Sister Mary (Allan) Caylor of Dalton Georgia
Daisie (Howard) Turner of Ringold Georgia
Daughter Tammie Reason of Georgia
Brother CL Patterson
Host of nieces and nephews
Special friends:
Allen and Rhonda Loope of Laurel Grove
Edd Bunch of New River
Mike Gipson and old work friend
Arvil served 30 years working for the state of Tennessee from where he retired. His long career and retirement from the state were among his proudest accomplishments. Arivl loved the outdoors and spent a great deal of time during his younger days roaming the trails of New River. He could frequently be seen with his ‘medicine’ in hand, yes even when driving 4-wheelers. Arivl fiercely loved his son, Wayne (Red Dog), and was devastated by his loss a few short months ago. Their connection was special and was one that both treasured dearly. Special thanks to Diveriscare of Oak Ridge for giving such wonderful care to Arvil in his final months of life, and to Covenant Hospice working alongside Diveriscare in Arvil’s final weeks.
Visitation will be on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Hatmaker Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow the Funeral Service at Bill Paterson Cemetary, New River, TN.