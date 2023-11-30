Arrest of Raymond Reme Vandal RPD

A Rockwood man was arrested Wednesday afternoon just before 2:00 PM after threatening a female at a residence at 421 South Kingston Avenue. Rockwood fire was called to the scene after a call from the home occupant identified as who said a man identified as Raymond Vandal was in the attic and was going to set fire to the home and had been beaten her for over a week, and there were drugs thrown all over the house as well. On arrival of the Rockwood Police Department officers were dispatched and told that the male on the scene had barricaded himself in the residence attic and was saying he was going to start the fire. when officers arrived on scene a female located inside the house came outside and told officers that Raymond Vandal was indeed in the Attic. Officers were able to talk with him and after they made contact, noticed he had a needle sticking out of his arm and an air pistol in his hand. according to the report, he threw the pistol out of the attic and at the officers feet. After a few minutes of talking they removed him from the attic and into custody. As he was inside the patrol car the report states he began to beat his head upon the divider glass and they had to take him out and calm him down before putting him back in the patrol car and taking him to the jail where he remains today. The victim did show signs that she had marks on her and slight bleeding from her mouth and nose area . Raymond Vandal Jr. was charged with Domestic Assault Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process. He is being held on a $4500 bond.

Raymond Reme Vandal

Age/Race/Sex: 27 / W / M

Booking Number: 27397

Booked: 11/29/2023

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 11/29/2023 14:48

Bond: $4,500.00

1 – Domestic Assault

Offense Date: 11/29/2023

Bond: $3,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

2 – Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process

Offense Date: 11/29/2023

Bond: $1,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

